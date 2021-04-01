French drug lord arrested in Dubai

Dubai police has arrested a notorious drug lord. Dubai police has arrested the most wanted drug lord nick named as ‘the Ghost’. Moufide Bouchibi a French citizen is wanted by most of the European countries for crimes related to drug trafficking and smuggling operations. Moufide Bouchibi has entered UAE impersonating another person with official travel documents.

Moufide Bouchibi is absconding for the last 10 years. As per reports, the drug lord has been smuggling around 50 to 60 tonnes of cannabis to Europe every year with an estimated annual value of 70 million Euros.

Also Read: Health check-up for 1 UAE dirham offered in UAE

“Our officers, aided by the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, located the infamous drug lord and arrested him in Dubai within a very short time. Although French detectives had only a photo of Bouchibi from more than 20 years ago, our teams were able to identify his whereabouts by analysing available data, pictures and videos, and harnessing the latest artificial intelligence techniques available at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre,” said Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.