Gulf country imposes stricter restrictions

A gulf country has announced stricter Covid-19 guidelines. Oman has announced this. The Supreme Committee in Oman has imposed the fresh restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infections. The guidelines will come into effect from coming Sunday April 4 till further notice.

The Supreme Committee has ordered to reduce the number of employees by 50% in offices. Other employees can work from home. The Supreme Committee decided to suspend students’ physical attendance in private and international schools and to restrict to remote learning, except Grade 12 pupils.

Oman is also currently on a partial lockdown from 8pm till 5am that bans operations of commercial establishments as well human movement. Failure to comply will attract hefty penalties and fines.