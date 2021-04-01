Impossible to believe but true ,”A son killed his own parents and tried to stabbed himself”.

It’s never easy to lose a parent. How you cope may not have anything to do with how old you are and everything to do with the fact that loss at any age is hard.yes not easy but what if son stabbed parents to death ,not possible to believe but it’s true.

A married couple hailing from Balmatta, Mangaluru who moved to Auckland- New Zealand in 2007 for a better life were fatally stabbed in their Epsom home and their engineering graduate son is fighting for his life in hospital. Herman Bangera (60) and his wife Elizabeth (55), and their injured son is Seal, aged 23. Elizabeth Bangera worked at the University of Auckland and Herman worked at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. a man has been charged with the murder of Auckland couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera.

It is being said by the neighbour of the couple that they were Christian and used to go to church. They were very God-fearing. they were very humble sort of people and were very helpful as well. they used to look after our property when we’re not there. their son who had lived with the couple graduated from Massey University engineering school and started his career and to be honest it’s shocking. and added that their son Sheal , after graduating as an engineer, had decided to move out and live independently which led to a conflict between the parents and son and few days ago, a heated argument ensued over the issue, during which an enraged Sheal allegedly stabbed both his parents to death. Later, he attempted suicide. he has been admitted to a hospital in Auckland by the police.

Neighbours were equally stunned – and frightened, although police weren’t looking for anyone else in relation to the double killing and police would be providing reassurance while canvassing the community.