Japanese Cherry and Sakura, Cherry blossom is the national flower of Japan

A cherry blossom is a flower of many trees of genus Prunus or Prunus subg, Cerasus. they are also known as Japanese cherry and sakura . they generally refer to ornamental cherry trees, not to edible cherry trees. it is considered the national flower of Japan.

Japan’s cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, climate change was the likely cause.Japan’s favourite flower, called “sakura”, used to reach peak bloom in April, just as the country celebrated the start of its new school and business year.

This year’s peak bloom was reached on March 26 in the ancient capital of Kyoto, the earliest since the Japan Meteorological Agency started collecting the data in 1953 and 10 days ahead of the 30-year average. it is the earliest peak bloom ever based on records from historic documents, diaries and poetry books from Kyoto.

The agency tracks 58 “benchmark” cherry trees across the country, and this year 40 of those already have reached their peak bloom and 14 have done so in record time.the trees normally bloom for about two weeks each year from first bud to all the blossoms falling off.cherry trees are sensitive to temperature changes and the timing of their blooming can provide valuable data for climate change studies.Sakura have deeply influenced Japanese culture for centuries and regularly been used in poetry and literature with their fragility seen as a symbol of life, death and rebirth.

Cherry Blossom found in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir and northern districts of West Bengal namely Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrated in Washington, D.C, USA.the festival is marked to commemorate March 27, 1912. On this day, Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo City gifted Japanese cherry trees to the city of Washington, D.C. Mayor Ozaki. the most popular variety of cherry blossom in Japan is Somei Yoshino (Yoshino cherry)