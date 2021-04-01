Let us have a look at the “Last Seven Words” of Christ on the cross

Christians all over the world observe Good Friday, tomorrow, remembering the pain and crucifixion of Jesus Christ by the Roman-occupying empire in Jerusalem. The newest documents about Jesus Christ’s crucifixion is found in the four Gospels. Good Friday is a holy day, observed by Christians as a day of fasting and prayers. Three days later, comes Easter Sunday, a day of celebration when Jesus Christ was resurrected, symbolising new life. Special ceremonies are held in churches on Good Friday to commemorate the suffering of Jesus Christ.

According to the Gospels, Jesus Christ made seven final statements in his last hours on the cross, known as the ”Seven Last Words”. The closing sayings on the cross indicate his absolute trust in god, spirit of pardon and compassion. The seven sayings are:

”Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” (Forgiveness) ”Today you will be with me in paradise” (Salvation) ”Woman, behold, thy son! Behold, thy mother” (Relationship) ”My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” (Abandonment) ”I thirst” (Distress) ”It is finished” (Triumph) ”Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit” (Reunion)

The ”Seven Last Words” of Jesus Christ from the cross have been practised since the 16th century in lessons on Good Friday and they are an essential part of Christian beliefs.