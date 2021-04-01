‘Mamata Banerjee is seeking support from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists’: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched severe attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Prime Minister said that there is a BJP wave in the state and that the party will win more than 200 seats in the elections.

“Didi’s (Banerjee) frustration has grown after the first phase of polling. She wrote a letter to many leaders of the country for help. Didi is seeking support from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists and didn’t give time for a meeting,” Narendra Modi said while addressing an election rally in the state.

“Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to the sacred land of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?” asked Modi.

“Mamata didi has a problem with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. She also had a problem with immersion of Durga idols, people of Bengal know this. Now Didi has a problem with ’tilak’ and saffron clothes too. Didi’s people are now calling people with ‘chotis’ as ‘rakshas’,” said Modi.