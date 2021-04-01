Now, make ‘pure drinking water’ from air ; UAE launches new technology

The scheme in UAE could allow a model for other dry countries to create drinking water more sustainably and even drive agricultural discoveries to increase food security. The company Eshara Water can produce a kind of generator that can generate ‘pure drinking water from the air.“There are 37 million billion liters of fresh water in the atmosphere stored as humidity. There’s water stored as humidity in the atmosphere than we could ever need. We have a technology that extracts humidity from the air and turns it into really high-quality drinking water. This is the first of its kind in the country,” Ed Aitken, global operations director of Eshara Water UAE, told Khaleej Times.

Though the technology has been around in the other parts of the world, this is the first time that a UAE company based at Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi is producing the generators. The ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ machine needs just an electrical supply to operate. Describing the technology, Aitken said: “It monitors and judges the relative humidity within the air and judges the temperature of the air. Then, it calculates how much it needs to change the temperature of that air for it to reach its dew point, that is, the moment when the air is about to release all of its water.”

The air moves through a filtration method to extract dust and particulates, it is then condensed into the water before being transferred through a mineralization chamber. Finally, the water is treated with ultraviolet light to assure its purity. And when the water arrives in prime condition, it is cooled and available for consumption.“It has never touched heavy metals on the ground or flown through pipe networks. It is so pure that it doesn’t have any taste whatsoever. For health and taste benefits, we run it across our mineralization chamber, i.e., essentially natural rocks and minerals and salts that mimic as if this water had flown through natural aquifers and come out of mountain spring. The water is made at the point of consumption, incredibly pure, fresh, chilled, and healthy.”

He remarked that approximately 26 billion plastic bottles are produced every year and a single bottle has the potential to make vital problems if distributed in the incorrect spot, such as the sea.“The damage to marine life and the environment can be devastating, especially when it takes a single plastic bottle 450 to 1,000 years to completely degrade. Seventeen million barrels of oil are used to make plastic bottles every year.”Aitken stated the innovative solution promotes the UAE’s and the UN’s sustainability purposes by stopping the usage of single-use plastics.“This means huge CO2 savings and no single-use plastics. According to our projections and deployment of our machines, we are on track with our clients to collectively save over 17 million tonnes of CO2 and more than 166 million plastic bottles by the end of 2022, just by using our atmospheric water generator.”

Aitken added that the product is six times more affordable than bottled water. “This machine here is producing a liter of water for about 25 fils. It is very good value compared to bottled water.”The company is producing three machines: A five-liter water generator for households and hotel rooms, 30-litre and 1,000-litre. “Our 30-liter machine doesn’t consume more than a single air-conditioning unit. All the machines generate water every 24 hours.And there is a digital display showing the water capacity and consumption. We are also working on making it work on solar power.”