‘People have yet again shown a ‘Red Card’ to Congress’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again came down heavily on Congress. Prime Minister while addressing election rallies in Assam has said that people of Assam has already shown a ‘Red Card’ to Congress.

“Congress has handed over its ‘hand’ and fortune to leaders who have pushed Kokrajhar into violence. Congress is dreaming of coming to power in Assam with the help of those whom it saved for its vote bank”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yesterday, the entire state of Assam saw in a video how the identity of Assam, the symbol of the hard work of the women of Assam ‘Gamosa’ was insulted publicly. Everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing those pictures,” he added.

“Football is very popular among youth here. If I were to speak in your language, I would say that the people have yet again shown a Red Card to Congress and its Mahajot. People of Assam trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state,” said Prime Minister.