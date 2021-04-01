State passes bill legalizing use cannabis by people aged 21 and older

A state in United States of America has passed a bill to legalize the use of cannabis ( Marijuana) by people aged 21 and above. New York has passed this bill. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill on Wednesday. As per the new law, people aged 21 and older can use marijuana for recreational purpose.

The bill creates licenses for producers and distributors. It also allows adults 21 and older to buy cannabis from authorized sellers, and possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate. And, 18 months after sales first begin, it allows them to grow at home up to six mature plants and six immature plants at home per household.

Earlier, California state has also passed a bill of same kind. New York is 16th state in USA to legalize the use of marijuana. But people aged below 21 will be penalized for the use of marijuana.