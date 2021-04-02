“11 Hour” tamannah bhatia 1st web series ,read more here ?……………………

Tamanna Bhatia , known professionally as Tamannaah, is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-language films. In addition to acting, she also participates in stage shows and is a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and products.

Tamannaah is all set to star in her first Telugu web series. Titled 11th Hour, the show will premiere on the OTT platform Aha. The title logo and the first look poster of the web series were unveiled in Hyderabad. Tamannaah, director Praveen Sattaru, writer-producer Pradeep Uppalapati and Aha promoter Allu Aravind were present at the launch event. The actor unveiled the first look poster, where she is seen donning a red gown, standing against the backdrop of a city skyline. The web series, which is an adaptation of the novel 8 Hours by Upendra Namburi, will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by Pradeep Uppalapati.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered from the disease and is now getting back to her routine. Before returning to the sets, she is taking ‘baby steps’ to get her stamina back.

Tamannaah recently shot for the forthcoming Tamil crime thriller web series November Story for Disney Hotstar, directed by Indira Subramaniam.