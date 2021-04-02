An airport in India reduces the rate of RT-PCR test

An Airport in India has reduced the rate of RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19 infection. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has reduced the price of RT-PCR test. The rate has been reduced by 30% to Rs.600. The new charges re effective from April 1. Earlier it was priced at Rs.850. CSIMA announced this on Friday.

Earlier, Maharashtra state government has reduced the rate of RT-PCR tests, rapid antigen and antibody tests. The RT-PCR test at a laboratory or hospital now costs Rs 600 from Rs 850 earlier, and Rs 150 for a rapid antigen test.

Also Read: Gulf based airline issues important advisory for passengers

At present the CSIMA hosts three facilities at Terminal 2. It has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at the terminal for international and domestic passengers.