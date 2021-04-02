Chief Minister runs the state government on extortion, dictatorship and appeasement”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has came down heavily on Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress. The senior BJP leader accused that Mamata Banerjee runs the government on extortion, dictatorship and appeasement. Amit Shah said this while addressing an election rally in Coochbehar district .

“Mamata Banerjee runs the state government on the 3T model of ‘Tolabaji’ (extortion), ‘Tanashahi’ (dictatorship) and ‘Tushtikaran’ (appeasement)… Cross-border Infiltration is north Bengal’s biggest problem. The TMC government can never stop it, only we can”, said Shah.

“Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of the region. After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs. 2,000 crore annually on the region’s development. We will also establish an AIIMS, which will cater to the medical necessities of not only Coochbehar district but also of the entire region,” he said.

The constituencies in Coochbehar district will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10. Results of all the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.