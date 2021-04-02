Coalition forces destroys explosives laden drones launched by Houthi militants

Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted and destroyed two explosives laden drones launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia. The drones were targeted towards southern city in Saudi Arabia, Khamis Mushait.

Earlier on March 7, the Houthi militant attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with a drone and ballistic missile. A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.

The Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.