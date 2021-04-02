Covid-19 Update: 459 recoveries reported in Qatar

874 new coronavirus cases along with 459 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include718 contacts of active cases and 156 travel related. Till now 181,678 people were infected with Covid-19 in Qatar. In this 165,003 people were recovered. The death toll has reached at 298. At present there are 16,377 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 150,34 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7870 people were tested for the first time. Till now 174,9501 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

31 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 379 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. 7,870 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (15,034 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,749,501 tests.

25,209 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 867,209.