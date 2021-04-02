Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases surges sharply in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 96.8% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 728 new coronavirus cases along with 404 recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 338 were recorded in Riyadh, 114 in the Eastern Province, 108 in Makkah, 44 in Madinah, 30 in the Northern Borders region, 22 in Hail, 19 in Asir, 11 in Tabuk, 10 in Jazan, 5 in Al-Jouf and 5 in Najran.

Also Read: UAE launches six-month multiple entry visa service

The overall infection tally has reached at 391,325. The total recoveries now stand at 378,873. The death toll has reached at 6684. At present there are 5768 people under medical treatment in Saudi. In this 735 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.