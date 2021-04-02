From India to Melbourne for love – read now

The 82-year-old ‘gatekeeper’ of a ‘haunted village is now the main talk on social media. He is from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, a beared and turbaned man having a tough life. He got popular by describing his half-a-year-century-old love story with an Australian woman.

At the age of 30, in the 1970s in Rajasthan, the gatekeeper first met the Australian lady, Marina. By teaching her how to ride a camel, they both fell in love at the moment. “Before leaving for Australia, Marina said the three magical words to me: I love you,” he gasped in an interview with Humans of Bombay on Thursday.

After she returned to Melbourne, they still continued to be in touch through letters. Then, however, the Rajasthani gentleman finally managed to raise about Rs 30,000 and went to Melbourne, where they a spent ‘magical’ three months together. Though she asked him to marry her and settle down in Australia, he said he did not want to leave India and returned.

The gatekeeper at the ‘haunted town’, Kuldhara (near his town), got married under his families pressure. before two years his wife passed away and his children were somewhere else.

About a month back, he was surprised to get a letter from Marina after half a century, where she mentioned that she had not got married and how she missed him a lot, and now wants to come to India to meet him. “I feel like I’m 21 again,” the ageing gatekeeper revealed.

Like him, thousands of social media fans are waiting for the great reunion awaited anytime now.