Gulf based airline issues important advisory for passengers

A gulf based airline company has issued an important advisory for all passengers. Oman Air has announced the important advisory. Oman Air has informed that all people going to or coming from airports in the night will be allowed to travel. The night curfew will not be applicable for their travel. But all passengers must keep a print or digital copy of the flight ticket tin hand while travelling in the night.

“Dear Guest, our flights are departing on time. For flights departing in the evening, please ensure that you are carrying a printed copy of your tickets, or have a digital copy on your mobile device, along with relevant travel identification in case you are asked for them by the relevant authorities” said a statement issued by Oman Air.