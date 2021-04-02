Gulf country extends partial curfew

A gulf country has extended the partial curfew imposed in the country. Kuwait has announced this. Kuwaiti government has extended a partial curfew until April 22. The curfew will continue daily from 7pm until 5am.

Partial curfew was imposed in Kuwait in the last month to contain the spread of coronavirus. The month-long partial curfew was due to end on April 8.

“This decision will be revised at that time and after re-evaluation of the epidemiological situation in the country,” the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

During the curfew time coinciding with the month of Ramadan, people will be allowed three hours for walking in residential areas only without the use of cars daily from 7pm to 10pm. The delivery services by restaurants, coffee houses and shopping centres will be allowed daily from 7pm till 3am.