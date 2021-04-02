Motion poster of Ajay Devgn’s ‘RRR’ released

The motion poster of the character played by Ajay Devgn in RRR directed by SS Rajamouli has been released. The poster was released in connection with the actor’s birthday. Junior NTR and Ram Charan will play the lead roles in the film. Junior NTR will play the role of Komarabheem and Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film combines history and fiction.

The name RRR means blood, cruelty, and debt. The film is being made at a cost of around Rs 400 crore. The movie was expected to release in January 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The film stars a large number of stars from South India and Bollywood. The crew has released a motion poster about Ajay Devgn’s character on the eve of his birthday. Ajay Devgan is seen playing the role of a militant who opposes the British. But the film crew has not announced the name of the character. Nevertheless, the poster is going viral.