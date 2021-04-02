Punjab School Education Department to raise Standard of Education.. know how?

From raising the standard of education and improving the learning ability of students of different classes, the Punjab School Education Department has determined to release an amount of around Rs 7 Crore to the government schools for taking various measures.

A spokesperson of the school education department gave a brief description of the directions of the state’s Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla to release an amount of Rs 6,97,01,00 to recompense the students for the loss of education due to the closing of the schools following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson added, schools had to be closed for a long span in the last academic session due to coronavirus. So, the gap in learning is being recognised in different subjects, and to fill this gap, funds are going to be issued under the learning enhancement program (secondary) for the additional materials, practical and various activities. These funds will be used for learning-based assignments to fill the learning gap of students of different classes. Tasks of various subjects will be sent to the students daily — three days of a week is for science and two days for Hindi and Punjabi.