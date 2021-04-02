Saudi Arabia announces important decision regarding Ramadan prayers

Saudi Arabia has announced an important decision regarding the Ramadan prayers. General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia has announced the new decision. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has announced that children under 15 will not be allowed to enter the Prophets Mosque or its courtyards this Ramadan.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has also shortened the time allowed for Taraweeh prayers by half, closing the mosque for 30 minutes. The authority has earlier suspended i’tikaf for the second year in a row. It was previously banned arranging and/or distributing suhoor meals.