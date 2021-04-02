Security forces gunned down three militants involved in attack on BJP leader’s house

The security forces had gunned down three militants who were involved in the attack on a BJP leader’s house in Nowgam area in Srinagar. The security forces neutralised the militants in an encounter in Dobhi Mohalla in Kakapora in Pulwama on Friday morning.

Security forces launched a search operation after getting specific tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter. Two civilians, including a girl, were also injured near the encounter site. They have been identified as Ishrat Jan (25) and Ghulam Nabi Dar (42) — both residents of Samboora Pulwama. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Terrorists involved in yesterday’s attack on BJP leader, in which one policeman martyred, have been killed. Police’s weapon also recovered,” said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.

On Thursday, militants had attacked the residence of BJP district general secretary Anwar Ahmad. In the attack, a police constable Rameez Raja was killed.