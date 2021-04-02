Shirui Kashong Peak ,marvellous place should visit once # on tour.

As it is covid pandemic going on ,no one travelling more and tourists place are closed which is absolutely good for not spreading of corona virus. But to take rest from all this and take a fresh breath should visit once to shirui kashong peak after this virus is in control,can plan accordingly.

Being one of the popular tourist attraction in Ukhrul, the Shirui Kashong Peak lies at an altitude of 2,835 m above sea level. Shirui Kashong Peak is famous for two things-

The rivers flowing across Ukhrul and the crevices of the peak and the second one is Shirui lilies growing in this place. After the tireless climb-up one gets rewarded by a heavenly view of clouds that is mesmerising hovering around the dappled towns and villages, lush green and dense and peaceful forests. Other than this, one can even get a view of the rare birds nesting there which includes Blyth’s Tragopan, Mrs. Hume’s bar-backed pheasant, and more. One thing that needs to be kept in mind is to carry trekking shoes and raincoat as visitors have tend to experience sudden showers when climbing the peak. Other than this, the Shirui Kashong Peak is also visited by the tourists for picnic that serves as a tourist spot all year around.

The flower blooms for a short period of time during the months of May and June. The Shirui lily (which has been declared as the state flower of Manipur) grows only here thus attracting many botanists from around the world. The locals call the flower Kashung Timrawon and according to local belief, a kind spirit rests on the flower.The peak is just 18 km away from Ukhrul lying to the east of the district headquarters.