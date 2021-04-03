5 security personnel martyred, many others injured in Maoist encounter

At least 5 security personnel were martyred and 12 others injured in an encounter with Maoists on Saturday. The encounter took place in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh’. The police informed that some Maoists were also killed in the encounter. The encounter is still going on.

A joint team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) had launched a search operation in the area and the search operation was turned into an encounter as the Maoists fired upon the team. Two MI 17 helicopters and nine ambulances have been rushed to the spot for evacuation.

Two weeks ago, five personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and several injured in an IED blast this in Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh .