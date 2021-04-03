52 IIT students test positive for coronavirus

52 students studying in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan were tested positive for coronavirus infection. The IIT administration revealed that most of the students were from Gujarat and Odisha. The students returned to the institutions to attend practical classes.

All students who were tested Covid-19 positive have been quarantined and made to stay in one of the hostels on the IIT campus. Two hostel buildings have been reserved for keeping the students and staff, both academic and non-academic, after the contact-tracing of the positive students. IIT, Jodhpur has 11 hostel buildings on its campus and with students coming in hoards for practical sessions.