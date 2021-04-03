Actor in double role in the upcoming film Chaalbaaz In London

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is getting ready to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy Chaalbaaz In London, going to be directed by Pankaj Parashar, who directed the 1989 Sridevi classic Chaalbaaz.

The film is a joint production between Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar’s T- Series and director Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan’s Paper Doll Entertainment.

Shraddha Kapoor said she is excited to take on the test of acting a double role which is for the first time in her career.

“Although there’s a huge responsibility on me, I’m happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. “Also, it’s a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey,” the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

Parashar, who also directed the popular 1985 TV series Karamchand, said he is sure that Kapoor will be able to do a great job with a double role in the comedy.