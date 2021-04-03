Argentine president tests Covid-19 positive after vaccination

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. Alberto Fernandez has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive. Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits,” he tweeted.

Fernandez was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11. The president celebrated his 62 birthday on Friday. At present he is under self isolation.

Argentina of 44 million citizens has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 55,000 deaths from Covid-19.