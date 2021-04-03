‘Business Conclave’ hosted by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on 3 and 4 April 2021.

Students union of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is hosting its 13th annual management fest ‘Business Conclave 2021’ themed “Unmuting Ideas, Unravelling Possibilities,” on April 3-4, this year.For the first time, taking advantage of the virtual format, the fest this year will have international representation in the form of participation from the governments of Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

The fest is aimed at helping the student community “become better suited to address the issues of tomorrow and to facilitate the change that the nation needs”.This 13th edition of the Business Conclave will include informative speaker sessions, first-ever Master classes, and competitive events that will test participants’ knowledge and thinking abilities.Discussions on topics ranging from policy to finance, journalism to economics, and politics to law, will be facilitated at the event.

The sessions will also include a special segment called ‘Unwind’ featuring artists from across India. Among these will be comedians Zakir Khan and Rahul Subramanium, who will host stand-up comedy sessions and an hour long live concert by rising Indian pop star Anuv Jain.

Among the speakers this year include Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change,Narayana Murthy, Co-Founder of Infosys, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power,Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD of HUL,Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred, Kanwal Rekhi, the first Indian American Founder and CEO to take a venture-backed company public on the NASDAQ,Justice NV Ramana,the first woman IPS officer of India Kiran Bedi and spiritual guide and mentor BK Sister Shivani.

Masterclasses will be held on topics such as the ‘Gambler’s Fallacy in Stock Market’ by CA Rachana Ranade and on ‘Storytelling and Creative Writing’ by Dhruv Sehgal, lead actor and writer of Netflix’s Little Things.

Past speakers at the event include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, late BJP leader Arun Jaitley, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and business stalwarts such as Adi Godrej, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and Naina Lad Kidwai, among others.

Apart from speaker sessions and master classes, the fest will also have events such as the Shri Ram Case Competition, The Big Short, Market Mania, Maestro, Anthropos Kapital, Policy Knights, Young Leaders Initiative and Indian Silicon Valley. These will see pan-India participation and cash prizes.