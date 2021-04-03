COVID-19 tests positive for young Tamil actress. Like to know who it’s!

Gouri Kishan, who was last seen in Vijay’s Master, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared the news with her followers, through social media, and told them that she is in home quarantine for the past week. Gouri also added that she will get well this by resting it out. She asked people who have come in contact with her to get tested for Covid-19.

Gouri Kishan said that she has tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2. At the beginning of this week, Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj had tested positive for Covid-19.

She wrote, “If you’ve come in contact with me over the past fortnight and begin to show symptoms, pls get yourself tested and do the necessary to bring down the virus spread (sic).”

Her statement read, “Writing this to inform all my friends, family and well wishers that I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in home quarantine since the past week where I’m being taken good care of. There’s absolutely nothing to worry about, as I’ve been following my doctor’s advice and am getting better. Until then, I’m just gonna hang in there, rest it out and read all your warm wishes because they definitely seem to be working. Be safe, everyone! (sic).”

Gouri Kishan made her appearance with director C Prem Kumar’s 96, by playing the younger version of Trisha. The romantic drama starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Later, she reprised her role in the Telugu remake of 96 titled Jaanu.

Gouri last appeared in Vijay’s Master, played the role of a student leader. Now, she is waiting for the release of director Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan featuring Dhanush. Karnan will reach the theatres on April 9.