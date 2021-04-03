Covid-19 Update: 2084 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2084 new coronavirus cases along with 2210 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 468,023 people were infected with the coronavirus infection In this 452,321 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1504. At present there are 14,198 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 252,243 additional Covid-19 tests in the last hours. Till now over 38.3 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the grim milestone of 130 million as the pandemic is still raging, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.86 million. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths.