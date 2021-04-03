Covid-19 Update: 468 new recoveries reported in Qatar

870 new coronavirus cases along with 468 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 748 contacts of active cases and 122 travel related. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 182,548. The total recoveries now stand at 165,471. The death toll is at 301. At present there are 16,776 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 155,44 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 4720 people were tested for the first time. Till now 175,4221 tests were conducted in the country.

21,993 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 889202.

There are 189 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1674. 38 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 396 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.