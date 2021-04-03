Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 6000 in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. Active cases under medical supervision has reached at 6007 in the country. The recovery rate from the infection remained firm at 96.8 and the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.7%.

Meanwhile, 684 new coronavirus cases along with 439 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 320 were recorded in Riyadh, 131 in Makkah, 98 in the the Eastern Province, 26 in Madinah, 18 in Hail, 18 in Asir, 15 in Jazan, 12 in Tabuk, 9 in the Northern Borders region, 9 in Najran and 8 in Al-Jouf.

Thus the overall infection tally reached at 392,009. The total recoveries stand at 379,312. The death toll has reached at 6690. 761 people are admitted in ICUs.