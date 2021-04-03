COVID-19 vaccine doses administration reached over 7 crore in India

Till 8 pm on Friday, over 12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were given and in India, the total number of vaccine doses given to date has reached 7,06,18,026, informed the Union Health Ministry.

On the basis of a temporary report issued by the ministry, a total of 12,76,191 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Friday, that is, on the 77th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

The person who is vaccinated includes 89,03,809 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 52,86,132 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 95,15,410 frontline workers (FLWs) 1st dose, 39,75,549 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,29,37,126 doses have been taken by people above 45 years old. 12,40,764 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 35,427 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

The ministry said, India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131, with 469 new deaths. The death count in India has gone up to 1,63,396. There are 6,14,696 active cases in the nation as of now.

Moreover, 50,356 people were discharged after recovery on Thursday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,15,25,039.