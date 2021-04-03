DMK MP Kanimozhi tests Covid-19 positive

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP from Tamil Nadu Kanimozhi on Saturday tested positive for Coronavirus infection. The star campaigner of DMK has cancelled all her programmes after testing positive for Covid-19. Kanimozhi has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai to conduct Covid-19 tests in which she turned to be positive. Kanimozhi has quarantined herself at her home.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 3,290 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Friday, pushing the caseload to 8,92,780 and the death toll to 12,750.