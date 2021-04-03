Gulf country extends entry ban for foreigners

A gulf country has decided to extend the entry ban imposed on foreigners. Kuwait has announced this decision. A meeting of Kuwait’s cabinet has took this decision. The decision was taken as part of preventing the spread of coronavirus infection. The decision exempts first-degree relatives of Kuwaiti citizens, domestic workers, diplomats, and medical staff.

Meanwhile the night curfew imposed in the country has been extended till April 22. The curfew timings were also updated. The curfew will be in effect from 7pm to 5am from April 8 to 22. Only essential services including Pharmacies, grocery stores, and certain other essential services will be allowed to open during the curfew hours.

During the month of Ramadan food delivery services will be permitted to operate between the hours of 19:00-03:00. Furthermore, residents will be permitted to walk within residential areas between 19:00-22:00. Kuwait’s land and sea borders are open between 09:00-15:00 daily for returning Kuwaiti citizens, their immediate relatives, and domestic employees. Land and sea borders are closed to non-Kuwaiti citizens.