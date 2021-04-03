‘Heartbroken’ – Deadly attack at US Capitol – Click to read more..

The attack at the US Capitol Friday that left one police officer dead and another wounded, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were heartbroken.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” informs Biden. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss.”

Making it into lockdown less than three months after a mob attack on Congress, one officer was killed and a second injured Friday after a vehicle crashed through security and crashed into a barrier at the US Capitol.

According to Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, Capitol Police shot dead the driver after he jumped out of the car and lunged at them with a knife.

Currently, no information is available on the identity or motive of the attacker, but Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that a terror link was not suspected at this stage.

“It does not appear to be terrorism-related, but obviously we will continue to investigate,” said Contee.

The staffs at the huge Capitol complex are advised to stay away from windows and seek cover after alerts went out over the incident, National Guard troops are made alerted.

Television visuals showed a blue vehicle crashed into a security barrier on one of the streets leading to Congress, as what appeared to be the injured officers were loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances. A helicopter landed on the Capitol grounds and the police were loaded on board to be taken to a hospital.

The attack happened even though there was tightened security in Washington after the January 6 revolt by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.