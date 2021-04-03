Income Tax raid : “incriminating evidence” found.. Read more..

The Income Tax department reported they have found “incriminating evidence” of tax avoidance in searches they conducted on key people related to the DMK leadership on Friday in Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore four days before Tamil Nadu goes to vote.

A report issued by the tax department though did not mention any cash captured but, said the searches were meant to check if the three groups who were raided supposedly assisted in political cash distribution. The groups and individuals raided include those who run distilleries, breweries, real estate and solar power operations as well DMK chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law.

DMK MP RS Bharathi, nevertheless, declared the Income Tax officials had only found ? 1.36 lakh from the home of Mr Stalin’s son-in-law.

The team of 25 Income Tax officials arrived, on Friday morning hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi held campaign appearances in south Tamil Nadu, at the Neelangarai home in Chennai of the opposition party leader’s son-in-law Sabareesan and only daughter Senthamarai.

Sabareesan, recognised as a key administrator and adviser of Mr Stalin, is believed to have considerable influence within the family. Two other associates, Karthick, son of Anna Nagar DMK candidate Mohan, and G-Square Bala, were raided. There were separate tax raids on former minister Senthil Balaji and his brother, Tiruvannamalai MP Annadurai and Thanjavur North DMK Union Secretary Murasoli. Income Tax sources told NDTV that the searches were based on information on cash flow.