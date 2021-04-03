Like to know about ‘MyNEP2020’ portal… Read now to know more…

‘MyNEP2020’, an online platform named has been begun for the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) web portal to inquire suggestions for new teachers’ programmes. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has requested teachers and other professionals to give their data to form plans for the new policies.

The new portal also receives all the renewed information about the education policies in the nation. The students can reach the portal and follow all the centralised policies related to exams, eligibility criteria and other school-related information.

The main aim of the portal is to ensure the cooperation of the students, teachers and parents while forming the National Education Policy and making required changes to it.

The website www.mynep.in has three sections– Participate, join our mission and discuss.

In the participate tab, the students can attend seminars, webinars and participate in contests. They can register themselves in various online events hosted on the website.

In the ‘Join our Mission’ tab, the students will have to fill up a form mentioning their name, place, email id, mobile number, address and name of their state or union territories.

The ‘Discuss’ tab allows you to write blogs, articles or comments on the policy and start discussion on its various features.