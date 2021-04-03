“Medical negligence” ; 50-year-old got vaccinated twice!!!

A 50-year -old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district was administered with two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine at a government vaccination center as the nurse was busy on a phone call. The event happened on Saturday at a central health center (PHC) in the Akbarpur region of the district.

As per the reports, when the woman asked the nurse about the two doses, she criticized her rather than confessing. On Saturday, Kamlesh Kumari, a woman in her 50s, went to a local government health center to get immunized against Covid-19. As per the rules, she should have been given one dose of the vaccine today and the next dose after a few weeks, depending on the vaccine she was administered. But, because of the alleged carelessness of the nurse serving Kamlesh Kumari, she settled up receiving two doses of the vaccine on the same day.

As the information reached the woman’s family, they made a disturbance at the center, and following senior executives including the district magistrate and chief medical officer were notified about the medical negligence. According to a report, the family members said due to the repeated dosage of injection, Kamlesh Kumari endured mild swelling in her hand, but, no serious symptoms were notified.

Read more; President Ram Nath Kovind shifted from the ICU ; Doctors monitors his condition

“District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said he has taken serious cognizance over the negligence. The Chief Medical Officer (of the district) has been asked to inquire about the incident and submit a fact-finding report,” reports said. Meanwhile, Kanpur Dehat CMO Rajesh Katiyar said the Covid-19 vaccination initiative was being carried at Marhauli primary health center and a senior doctor has been directed to probe the case and submit a report.