President Ram Nath Kovind shifted from the ICU ; Doctors monitors his condition

President Ram Nath Kovind was removed from the ICU to a special room at the AIIMS hospital on Saturday. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Kovind’s health has been progressing after his bypass surgery on March 30. In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest.”

President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2021

President Kovind underwent prepared bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi ahead of this week. President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he is improving well after his bypass surgery and praised doctors and caregivers. The president said he was touched by messages from citizens and administrators from over the nation and abroad wishing him a speedy recovery.”It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all,” President Kovind said, who is 75 years old.

“I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I’m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me a speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. President Kovind had experienced a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi after chest discomfort on Friday morning.