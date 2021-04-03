Minor earthquake hits Oman sea; tremors were felt in UAE

A minor earthquake jolted Oman sea on Saturday. This was announced by the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC), at Sultan Qaboos University.

“An earthquake reported in Oman sea with magnitude of 2.3, at 2:55 am MCT and at a depth of 5 km has been recorded. The earthquake was recorded 26 km away from Diba in Musandam governorate”, EMC said in a statement.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology in UAE has announced that tremors were felt in the country. The EMC also informed that high waves were expected on the coast of Musandam, starting from April 4th.