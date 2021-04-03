Miss India and model Diksha Singh to contest UP Panchayat elections 2021

Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh is all set to take the political plunge by contesting the upcoming panchayat elections from Jaunpur. Diksha Singh, a native of Chittori village in the Baksha area of the district and she studied till Class III at the village after which she moved to Mumbai and then to Goa with her father.

Diksha Singh has procured a form to contest the elections for a zila panchayat member from Ward No.26 (Baksha)

Diksha Singh was a BA second-year student when she participated in the Femina Miss India 2015.Her father Jitendra Singh has businesses in Goa and Rajasthan. In February 2021, Diksha”s album “Rabba Mehar Kare” was released.Diksha Singh had also written a film, “Ishq Tera”. Apart from this, she has worked in ads of many big products and a web series featuring her is also coming up soon.

The reason behind Diksha’s entry into politics is her father. The model’s father, Jitendra Singh, was preparing to contest the district panchayat poll from the seat since a long time. But at the last moment, the seat got reserved for women.

Diksha Singh have been participating in competitions and political debates since college days and have been coming to the village from time to time. On coming here, she saw that even today, Jaunpur district is far away from development. So, she have come for the Panchayat elections, thinking of some change.