NCB team : Actor Gaurav Dixit missing after recovering banned drugs from his house

The Narcotics Control Bureau has collected large quantities of banned drugs from actor Gaurav Dixit’s house after his name came up during former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan’s questioning in a drugs case.

The officials said, Gaurav Dixit, who has worked in a few small movies and made secondary roles on television, is on the run.

The anti-drugs agency did a raid at the actor’s flat in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala on Friday night when he was not home. Drugs such as MD, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and hashish were seized from the flat. Packaging accessories for the drugs were also found from there. When the actor returned to his building and saw the NCB team, he escaped from the scene.

On Wednesday, Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB, a day after he was kept for questioning about the restricted drugs found at his house. The agency said it had found alprazolam tablets from his house during searches in the city’s Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

Mr Khan, when speaking to reporters, declared he was innocent. When asked repeatedly about the drugs found at his house, he said, “Nothing. Ask them where they got it… what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills.”

During his following questioning, Gaurav Dixit’s name came up after which the NCB raided his house. The NCB has in current months were thoroughly watching the alleged Bollywood-narcotics partnership with searches, interrogations, and arrests being made in this connection. The inquiries are linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year.

Several industry A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the NCB.

Gaurav Dixit has acted in two films ‘Marudhar Express’ and ‘Diary of a Butterfly’.