Sand storm alert issued in UAE

Apr 3, 2021, 05:41 pm IST

The authorities in UAE  had issued  a sand storm alert.  UAE authorities had urged all drivers to cautions and careful during driving vehicles as sand storm will cause low visibility. The UAE police warned residents against taking videos of the storm.

” Fresh Westerly to Northwesterly winds with a speed reaching 40 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 m at times over some exposed Western areas, from 14:45 until 20:00 Saturday 03/04/2021″, tweeted National Centre of Meteorology.

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a code yellow alert.

