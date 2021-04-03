Sand storm alert issued in UAE

The authorities in UAE had issued a sand storm alert. UAE authorities had urged all drivers to cautions and careful during driving vehicles as sand storm will cause low visibility. The UAE police warned residents against taking videos of the storm.

Fresh Westerly to Northwesterly winds with a speed reaching 40 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 m at times over some exposed Western areas, from 14:45 until 20:00 Saturday 03/04/2021. pic.twitter.com/HjhLhYLpO0 — ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) April 3, 2021

” Fresh Westerly to Northwesterly winds with a speed reaching 40 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 m at times over some exposed Western areas, from 14:45 until 20:00 Saturday 03/04/2021″, tweeted National Centre of Meteorology.

#Urgent |#AbuDhabiPolice urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust, and for your saftey and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone. — ???? ?????? (@ADPoliceHQ) April 3, 2021

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a code yellow alert.

