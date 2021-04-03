Saradha case: ED confiscated assets worth Rs 3 crore of TMC leaders

Kolkata: Enforcement confiscated assets worth Rs 3 crore of Trinamool Congress leaders in Saradha fraud case. The assets of Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy and other leaders Kunal Ghosh and Debjani Mukherjee were confiscated. The action is under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. The assets of the three persons worth Rs 3 crore were confiscated. Assets worth Rs 600 crore have been attached in this case till now.

The central probe agency said in a statement that the assets belong to “Kunal Ghosh, ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (CEO of Media Group Saradha), Satabdi Roy, Lok Sabha MP from TMC (brand ambassador in Saradha), and Debjani Mukherjee who is the director in Saradha Group of companies in Saradha chit fund case.” The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.