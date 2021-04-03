Security forces gunned down 9 Maoists

Security forces had gunned down 9 Maoists in an encounter. The encounter took place at the Silger forest range in Tarem in Bijapur district in Chattisgarh. As per reports, more than 250 Maoists were camping in the area.

Meanwhile, five security personnel were martyred i8n the encounter. Two of the deceased jawans were from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while three were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

“The personnel belonging to the CRPF’s elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation,” Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi said .

A joint team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) had launched a search operation in the area and the search operation was turned into an encounter as the Maoists fired upon the team. Two MI 17 helicopters and nine ambulances have been rushed to the spot for evacuation.