State government reduces seating capacity of cinema theatres

A state government has reduced the seating capacity in cinema theatres in the state. Karnataka state government has announced this. As per the new order the seating capacity of cinema theatres in certain districts would be reduced to 50%. The new rule will come to effect from April 7.

“The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to the Chief Minister to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of non-receipt of advance notice. It is now decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 00:00 hrs of April 7, 2021,” an order issued by the Karnataka government stated.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka government ordered to close the gyms and swimming pools in districts like Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad. These rules have come into effect from April 2 and would be in force till April 20.