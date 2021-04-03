The celebrity couple test COVID-19 positve. Click here to know more

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for Covid-19 and have quarantined themselves. The duo told their fans, on Saturday, via social media and requested them to keep the couple in their prayers.

They posted a picture in which they both wearing winter wears, and Aditya titled it, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass”.

Aditya is Shweta’s biggest enthusiastic vocal supporter as his comments on her Instagram posts reflects it. Shweta recently shared a never-seen-before photo from their wedding and instantly her comment section was filled with a series of emojis from Aditya. He also added a couple of hearted-eye emojis along with mind-blown emojis.

Shweta joined Instagram in recent times and shared a photo from the couple’s wedding as her first post, which is the same as Aditya’s Instagram display photo.

Aditya and Shweta were married on December 1, 2020, in an informal function in the presence of family members in Mumbai. Aditya is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan.

The couple’s wedding was accompanied by many industry celebrities, including Govinda, his wife Sunita and their children Tina and Yashvardhan. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also blessed the occasion. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the couple confined their guest list to 50.