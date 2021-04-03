‘ The government that will be formed will be a double benefit government’: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal on May 2 and that government will give people of Bengal double benefit.

“The government that will be formed on May 2 will not only be a double engine government, but it will also be the government that will give double benefit, direct benefit. The Decision to implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be taken at the first Cabinet meeting. I’ll attend the CM’s swearing-in ceremony”, said Narendra Modi.

“A major reason for Didi’s bewilderment is her report card of 10 years. Old industries have been shut down. Possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business & employment have also been closed down Didi says people take money to attend BJP rallies. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Didi, you have insulted the people of Bengal with this statement,” PM added.