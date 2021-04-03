Use coconut oil to reduce wrinkles on face

The first signs of aging on the skin of the face can be one of the most distressing things for anyone. For many people in their thirties and forties, thin lines and wrinkles appear on their faces. It is sure to become not just a beauty issue but one that haunts the mind and thoughts throughout one’s daily life. Many of the more expensive products you buy from outside to combat wrinkles may not do you any good. And sometimes it can make the situation worse. We have a natural ingredient that you can easily incorporate into your skincare routine.

Coconut oil is the most effective and safest way to reduce wrinkles on the face. Its use helps in combating the symptoms of aging and rejuvenating your skin by providing attractive nutrients. Here is a list of some home remedies that can be tried with coconut oil to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes on the skin.

Vitamin E and coconut oil

Coconut oil and vitamin E are the best combos to reduce your wrinkles and revitalize your dull skin. Break down a vitamin E pill and pour it into a bowl. Add a few drops of coconut oil and mix well. Apply this mixture on the face and neck and massage for a while.

Coconut oil and honey

Apply the mixture of coconut oil and honey to your affected areas. Leave it for about an hour and then rinse with clean water. With this, you will realize that wrinkles and blemishes will disappear within a week.

Castor oil and coconut oil

Castor oil and coconut oil are the best choices for skin that is prone to acne or wrinkles. Take a few drops of both oils in the palm of your hand and gently massage this mixture on your face. It can be kept on the face for at least an hour and then rinsed off.

Coconut oil and aloe vera gel

Add oil and aloe vera gel to a bowl and mix well. Massage this paste all over the skin of the face. Keep it on the face for a while and allow it to be absorbed into the skin. Trying this technique at least three times a week will give positive changes to the skin.

Coconut oil and apple cider vinegar

Apply apple cider vinegar diluted with water on the face with a cotton ball. After allowing it to dry naturally, massage the face with a few drops of coconut oil. Do this remedy before going to bed at night and then wash it off before waking up in the morning. Within a few days, you will notice that the wrinkles on your face are decreasing.